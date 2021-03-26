1st Pair of Brothers To Bowl and Bat Together - Pandya, Curran Brothers Create History

A unique and rare event was witnessed during the first innings of the second ODI between India and England in Pune on Friday. It was the first time in the history of ODI cricket that a pair of brothers on opposite sides batted and bowled together in the same match. The Pandya Brothers – Hardik and Krunal and the Currans – Sam and Tom entrenched their name in the record books with this remarkable feat which has a very low probability of occurrence.

Sam Curran bowled the 9th over of the Indian innings and brother Tom came in from the other end to deliver the 10th. Then the elder of the Currans – Tom – was responsible for making sure that the other set of siblings playing the encounter got to bat together when he dismissed Rishabh Pant off the fifth delivery of the 47th over. That meant that Krunal Pandya walked in to join brother Hardik!

WATCH – Five Most Famous Brother Duos to Play International Cricket Together

This created a new record in ODI cricket where one set of brothers bowled in tandem while the other pair in the opposition team batted together in the same match!

As far as performance goes, Hardik Pandya blasted a 35 off just 16 deliveries to propel India to a massive total in excess of 300. Krunal scored 12 off 9 deliveries. The Currans had a tough day at work today with Tom being butchered for 83 off his 10 overs picking two wickets while Sam got Rohit Sharma and conceded 47 in his 7 overs.

Only 4 such combinations of a pair of brothers playing in opposite sides have been witnessed in ODI cricket history. Mark and Steve Waugh played against the Flower brothers of Zimbabwe in 10 ODIs in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Surinder and Mohinder Amarnath locked horns against Sadiq and Mushtaq Mohammad of Pakistan in an ODI in Sialkot in 1978 while Umar and Kamran Akmal faced off against Michael and David Hussey in a couple of ODIs in the UAE in 2012.

The Pandya Brothers joined the Curran Brothers to become the fourth such combination when they clashed in the series opener in Pune on Tuesday.

Today they went a step further and created history of their own in ODI cricket.