India vs England First Test: Aakash Chopra Reveals His Ideal Playing XI for First Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently revealed his ideal Indian playing XI for the first Test at Chepauk. The cricket expert, in a video shared online, named the 11 players who he would like to see play for India in the first Test against England. Aakash was answering fan questions on Facebook when he listed the names he thinks should play the first Test.

Speaking on the possibility of Kuldeep Yadav making a comeback, he said there is such a possibility as India is likely to field three spinners. Given Ravindra Jadeja’s absence in the games, the left-arm wrist-spinner should certainly play, as per Aakash. The commentator reckons the team should have a minimum of five specialist batsmen. He added, the playing XI can begin with the same lineup including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Further, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin batting till No.8 will provide depth to the lineup.

The former batsman feels Kuldeep and a couple of fast bowlers should complete the bowling attack. He reasoned that Chennai in February is likely to be less hot in comparison to the weather extremes felt in the city. He also observed that the first two Tests on the same pitch should assist the spinners. Aakash observed that Shardul Thakur is unlikely to be fielded as a seam-bowling all-rounder. He picked Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as his preferred pacers for the first Test against England. He said that if they both are fit and available, they can pick wickets for the side.

Aakash Chopra's ideal Indian playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

India will take on the Joe Root-led side in the first Test of the four-match Test series starting on February 5 in Chennai.