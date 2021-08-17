India vs England: 'For 60 Overs They Should Feel Hell Out There' - WATCH Virat Kohli's Motivational Speech

After a close fight between the two teams for close to four days, it was India which delivered a knockout punch on day five of the second Test at Lord’s against England, to register a 151-run win. The chief architects of the win were Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who shone with the bat and the ball.

ALSO READ - You go After One of Our Guys And All 11 of us Will Come Right Back: KL Rahul Explains India’s Aggression at Lord’s

The duo strung an unbeaten 89-run partnership that saw the team take a mammoth 271-run lead against England. Bumrah and Shami batted a little over lunch, until when Virat Kohli declared the innings abruptly, with the score reading 298/8. That meant that India had only 60 overs to bowl England out.

When the Indian team came on the field for the final innings, skipper Kohli was seen delivering a motivational speech to the team.

“For 60 overs they should feel hell out there," Kohli was heard saying, before England began their chase.

Meanwhile, Lord’s Test between India and England turned out to be a fiery affair with players from both the teams involved in heated exchanges which sometimes required the on-field umpires’ interventions. India were particularly aggressive during the fifth and final day’s play on Monday that culminated into a big win for them as they took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

ALSO READ - How India Bossed Over England in War of Words at The Lord’s

Centurion KL Rahul explained the reason behind the approach hinting that England sledging Jasprit Bumrah during his game-changing unbeaten partnership with Mohammed Shami for the ninth wicket fired them up.

“That’s what you expect with two competitive teams - great skills, and a few words as well. We don’t mind some banter. You go after one of our guys and all 11 of us will come right back," Rahul said after the contest ended with India registering a 151-run win.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here