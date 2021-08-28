India vs England: 'For Seven Wickets to Fall in 54 Minutes is a Little Hard to Take'

Team India were in a decent position to save the Test coming into day four of the Leeds Test. But what transpired after the start of play has many surprised. But former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that it was clear, India would not survive the day after Cheteshwar Pujara fell early. Pujara did not add a single run to his overnight score and was out LBW for 91.

Gavaskar went on to say that while India’s tail wagged in Lord’s Test, it was more due to England getting their tactics wrong, which they did not repeat on Saturday.

“We did have some rear guard action at Lord’s, when I think England lost the plot more than anything else. Once those top three wickets fell, it was clear they were not going to be able to survive for too long. But yes, for seven wickets to fall in 54 minutes is, by any stretch of imagination, a little hard to take," Gavaskar said on Sony after the match.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has hailed the contribution of Pujara. “This innings of ours was never about survival," said Rohit. “We had an intent to score runs and Pujara really showed that…Anything loose he was ready to pounce on it.

“Pujara, we have seen over the years, is a very disciplined batsman. Of late, the runs haven’t come, but that doesn’t mean the quality of Pujara has gone missing. The quality is always there."

Rohit added: “The way he batted shows the character of an individual and shows the mindset of an individual.

“But the team’s job is not done yet. We’ve got a crucial couple of days coming. Hopefully, he can still put his head down and keep batting like he does."

