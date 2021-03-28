India vs England: Former Chief Selector Wants R Ashwin Back for ODIs and T20Is

The Indian spinners haven’t been effective through the course of this ODI series, and were carted all over the park in the second ODI against England by all the players. Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya ended up giving 156 runs in 16 overs that cost India dear, and the visitors chased down 337 with six wickets and 39 balls to spare.

Watching this, former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar wasn’t impressed. With not many options left in the team, and not many around in domestic circuit, Vengasarkar wants veteran R Ashwin back in the fold for limited overs, and said that if he was the selector right now, he would have done it.

“If I were the chief selector (now), I would have brought Ashwin back (to the white ball set-up). Why not? Because he is such an experienced bowler and he has variety. As they say, spinners mature late and he has done so well over the years. He is in terrific form in red-ball cricket. I think it will suit the team if he is brought back,” Vengsarkar told The Sunday Express.

Ashwin had last played in limited-overs format in 2017. Even though he had been giving decent performances, he was axed, and youngsters were preferred. Vengsarkar further said, “Washington Sundar is no match if you compare him with Ashwin purely as a bowler. Where is the comparison? Players of “the same discipline”, however, have featured in the Indian squad before the Ravindra Jadeja-Axar Patel combo was a case in point. So why not Washington and Ashwin? “Yeah, absolutely. In the ODIs, when the spinners bowl, their job is to get wickets in the middle overs,” Vengsarkar said.

“If they fail to get wickets, then the opposition can score a huge total, with wickets in hand. So basically, Ashwin’s job will be to get wickets and he is good at that. The variety he has, he would be a very good attacking option and very few can match his variety. As far as spinners are concerned, you don’t contain the batsmen (in this format), especially in the middle overs,” Vengsarkar added.”