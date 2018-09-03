Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
'Nicest Cricketer We Ever Had' - Tributes Pour in For Cook's Glittering Career

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 3, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
File image of Alastair Cook. (Image AP)

England opener Alastair Cook has announced an end to his international career, with his last match being the fifth Test against India at The Oval. However, Cook confirmed that he will continue to play for his county side Essex next season.

The 33-year old former England captain is the sixth highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 12,254 runs at an average of 44.88. He is also the highest run-scorer for England in Test cricket and has earned a record 160 caps for his country.

There were plenty of reactions after the announcement from Cook. Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote, "No player has given more to the England cricket shirt .. No player has got more out of there ability .. No player has shown more mental strength than Alastair Cook .. More than that he is the nicest Cricketer we have ever had .. Thanks for all the memories Cookie"

Former Indian middle order batsman VVS Laxman congratulated the former England captain on a wonderful career. He said, "Right from the time he made his debut against us in Nagpur, knew that he is a very special talent and will have a huge role to play in English Cricket. I wish to congratulate Alastair Cook on a wonderful career for England."





Here are some other reactions:

























First Published: September 3, 2018, 5:45 PM IST
