'Nicest Cricketer We Ever Had' - Tributes Pour in For Cook's Glittering Career

No player has given more to the England cricket shirt .. No player has got more out of there ability .. No player has shown more mental strength than Alastair Cook .. More than that he is the nicest Cricketer we have ever had .. Thanks for all the memories Cookie .. #CookRetires

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 3, 2018

Right from the time he made his debut against us in Nagpur, knew that he is a very special talent and will have a huge role to play in English Cricket .I wish to congratulate Alastair Cook on a wonderful career for England. #CookRetires — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2018



Indeed. Big man is bidding goodbye to International cricket after the last Test. #Cook #Retires https://t.co/4PGOzbaZkF

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2018



It was a pleasure! What a career this man has had @englandcricket #alistaircook pic.twitter.com/1CxROIXjMy

— Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 3, 2018

Wow, end of an era with Cook calling it a day. Loved his determination and grit to score ugly runs on difficult conditions. All the best for the future. https://t.co/bcBk9Q0tVG — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 3, 2018



Alastair Cook retires from international cricket 😩 He gave it everything and more. Huge respect for a guy that has achieved so much, it was a pleasure being out in the middle when you… https://t.co/bvgK9DgUkA

— Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) September 3, 2018

Congratulations Alastair Cook on a glorious career. You can be very proud of the way you played. Best wishes for the future. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 3, 2018

Not sure there’s enough words to describe what this legend has done for @englandcricket going to miss watching him at the top of the order! #thankyouchef https://t.co/eNdPzdJ6zU — Tammy Beaumont (@Tammy_Beaumont) September 3, 2018

A true legend who set the benchmark on and off the pitch. It’s been an honour playing alongside you. Congratulations on a stellar @englandcricket career, Cookie 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CyQ83RpEoN — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) September 3, 2018

— 160 Tests

— 12,254 runs

— 32 hundreds

— 56 fifties

— 173 catches

— 4 Ashes series wins

— 1 Alastair Cook #ThankYouChef 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pelJSg37Z5 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 3, 2018

1/2 When I 1st saw Cooky when I joined @EssexCricket I knew then we would not see him to much. A very impressive young man who has stayed grounded all the way through his glittering International career, aways loves playing for his County Essex. He deserves a massive send off — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) September 3, 2018

2/2 @surreycricket for his final Test, it has been an absolute pleasure firstly playing with you & see you over the years grow into the player & person you have become👍🏾 congrats on the career fella you have done @englandcricket very proud indeed 👏🏿 #CookRetires — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) September 3, 2018

🗣 Andrew Strauss pays tribute to Alastair Cook. #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/SKZTOZh33r — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) September 3, 2018

First Published: September 3, 2018, 5:45 PM IST