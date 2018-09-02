Former Cricketers React to India’s 60-run Defeat at Southampton to Concede Series

Moeen Ali

Fantastic test match ..congratulations England ..virat kohli an absolute standout .and for me Kumara Dharmasena was fantastic in these conditions ...best umpire @cricketsrilanka @BCCI @bhogleharsha

— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 2, 2018

England outspin India in England......didn’t see this coming. Mooen Ali, take a bow ‍♂️ #ENDvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2018



There is never one factor that decides the result of a Test. But in the final essay the difference between Moeen & Ashwin proved to be the difference between the two sides.#ENGvIND

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 2, 2018

Brilliant spirit shown through out the series from the boys! Great series win against an outstanding side! #ENDvIND pic.twitter.com/FgjRIBd8u0 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 2, 2018

Great series, gripping stuff from both teams! Curran and Buttler cricketers of the summer for me and great to see uncle Mo back where he belongs! Awesome grit from @englandcricket @ESPNcricinfo #engvindia — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 2, 2018



This defeat will be a hard one to swallow for everyone as we had the chances.. First test and then this one.. Efforts of the bowlers have been Brilliant and batting has all been out a couple of people especially one Man.. Good effort India

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 2, 2018



Again, what could have been.

Sam Curran made the difference with the bat both in the first test as well as here, but Moeen Ali was the difference between the two sides.

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 2, 2018

If’s and but’s don’t really matter in the end. A closely fought and competitive series this #INDvENG. Bowling has been more dominant. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 2, 2018

First Published: September 2, 2018, 10:24 PM IST