Former Cricketers React to India’s 60-run Defeat at Southampton to Concede Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 2, 2018, 11:29 PM IST
A hard fought day of Test cricket went in the favour of England as the home side secured a 60-run victory over India at Southampton and clinch the series 3-1 with a game to go. India stood with a considerable chance courtesy of a 100-plus partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, but the former's dismissal opened the game for England. Moeen Ali finished with another five-wicket haul and India were beaten by 60 runs.

There were plenty of reactions after India were bowled out for 184 on Day 4. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly complimented the Indian captain for his battling innings and even praised umpire Kumar Dharmasena. He wrote,"Fantastic test match ..congratulations England ..virat kohli an absolute standout .and for me Kumara Dharmasena was fantastic in these conditions ...best umpire"

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said,"England outspin India in England......didn’t see this coming. Mooen Ali, take a bow"





Former India middle-order batsman Sanjay Manjrekar recokned that the game's result was decided by the performances of Moeen Ali and Ravichandran Ashwin. He said, "There is never one factor that decides the result of a Test. But in the final essay the difference between Moeen & Ashwin proved to be the difference between the two sides."

Former England players were delighted with the result. Former middle-order batsman James Taylor wrote, "Brilliant spirit shown through out the series from the boys! Great series win against an outstanding side!"



Matt Prior, a former No.3 for England, was delighted after the victory. He said, "YEEEESSSSS! Well played @englandcricket what a great win!"

Here are some of other reactions.







england vs india 2018Moeen Alisourav gangulyvirat kohli
First Published: September 2, 2018, 10:24 PM IST
