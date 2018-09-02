Former Cricketers React to India’s 60-run Defeat at Southampton to Concede Series

There were plenty of reactions after India were bowled out for 184 on Day 4. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly complimented the Indian captain for his battling innings and even praised umpire Kumar Dharmasena. He wrote,"Fantastic test match ..congratulations England ..virat kohli an absolute standout .and for me Kumara Dharmasena was fantastic in these conditions ...best umpire"
Former India opener Aakash Chopra said,"England outspin India in England......didn’t see this coming. Mooen Ali, take a bow"
Former India middle-order batsman Sanjay Manjrekar recokned that the game's result was decided by the performances of Moeen Ali and Ravichandran Ashwin. He said, "There is never one factor that decides the result of a Test. But in the final essay the difference between Moeen & Ashwin proved to be the difference between the two sides."
Former England players were delighted with the result. Former middle-order batsman James Taylor wrote, "Brilliant spirit shown through out the series from the boys! Great series win against an outstanding side!"
Matt Prior, a former No.3 for England, was delighted after the victory. He said, "YEEEESSSSS! Well played @englandcricket what a great win!"
This defeat will be a hard one to swallow for everyone as we had the chances.. First test and then this one.. Efforts of the bowlers have been Brilliant and batting has all been out a couple of people especially one Man.. Good effort India
Again, what could have been.
Sam Curran made the difference with the bat both in the first test as well as here, but Moeen Ali was the difference between the two sides.
