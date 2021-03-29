India vs England: Former England Batsman Ian Bell Heaps Praise on 'Rare Talent' Rishabh Pant

India’s swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant capped yet another incredible series with a hard-hitting 62-ball 78 which propelled India to a match-winning total of 329. After India lost Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in quick succession, Rishabh Pant came in at number 4 and hammered five fours and four sixes on his way to 78. He formed an important 5th-wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya of 99 runs to take India past the 300 runs mark. Hardik Pandya also played an important knock as he made 64 off just 44 deliveries.

Pant hit the purple patch ever since the tour of Australia and continued it against England. In the Test series, the left-hander scored 270 runs, which was India’s second-highest in the series. Then in the T20 series, he accumulated a total of 102 runs which was third-highest by an Indian. In the ODIs, he played two matches and scored 77 and 78 respectively and was again India’s third-highest run-getter.

Pant has garnered praise from everywhere and former England batsman Ian Bell is the latest to join the bandwagon.

“He’s had a fantastic series, hasn’t he? Across all three formats. I saw a real calmness about him today. It’s not only high-risk, slogging or anything like that. Also, he gets off the strike and rotates it. So I imagine that those bowlers at the end of their mark are thinking that if they get it slightly wrong, Pant does hurt them. We’ve seen a maturity as this series has gone on. That Test match hundred again would have given him a lot of confidence,” Bell said on ESPNCricinfo.

Pant scored 91 in the first Test at Chennai, followed by a knock of 58 in the second Test. He wasn’t part of the Day/Night game but roared back in the fourth Test with a century before his back-to-back 70-plus scores in the ODI series. Looking at the value brings to the team, Bell feels it is almost impossible to believe the current Indian team without Pant.

“I can’t imagine now an Indian side without him in it. It just feels like it. He’s the future around some world-class players. But yeah, we’ve seen a mature series and that’s quite a rare at the moment for seeing someone playing like that. I think it’s a rare talent and this is just the start of him now having a successful career. Incredible to watch, a real match-winner.”