India vs England: Former England Captain David Gower Lauds Shami-Bumrah Partnership

India scripted an amazing comeback in the final day of the second Test match at Lord’s and the main proponents of this heist was Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah – first with the bat and then with the ball. India resumed the final day at 181 for 6 and they led by just 154 runs with 4 wickets in hand.

The side received a big blow with Rishabh Pant being dismissed early in the day. Ollie Robinson then got rid of Ishant Sharma and India were reduced to 209-8 and they led by only 182 runs. This is when pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah got together and England resorted to short-ball tactics. Both the pacers together put out an 89-run stand and the momentum of the match changed completely. Shami ended with an unbeaten 56 while Bumrah ended with an unbeaten 34 runs.

There have been multiple reactions by present and former cricketers to England’s tactics and the way the Indian side rebounded to script this win. Speaking to Cricket.com former England captain David Gower said, “The world has gone mad. The world has gone completely mad when you’ve got Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah sharing a partnership of 89 on the fifth morning. No one, not even their parents, or their close family, would have predicted that one."

He then went on to add that he found England’s approach extremely emotional and hence, their plans were all over the place.

“They’d been stirred up with the Bumrah and Anderson stuff, but it’s amazing how when your emotions take control, your carefully laid plans could become mislaid plans. Even Root had to admit that he got his tactics wrong," Gower further added.

India went on to win the match by 151 runs to go up 1-0 in the five match series. The third match will take place at Leeds.

