India vs England: Four Key Battles to Keep an Eye on at Lord’s

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
Having won the first ODI at Trent Bridge with utmost ease, India will be looking to continue the momentum in the second match in Lord’s later today. And there's a few interesting battles on the cards that could determine the course of the game.

Eoin Morgan vs Kuldeep Yadav


Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be high on confidence after his exploits in the first match at Trent Bridge. He got turn on a placid wicket and managed to rattle every English batsman he bowled to. Yadav would surely like to keep up the good work at Lord’s too. On the flipside Morgan, who failed to in the first match scoring 19 from 20 balls, will have to tackle Yadav in the middle overs.

Jos Buttler vs Yuzvendra Chahal


Jos Buttler was the most impressive batsman in the first ODI for the home team, scoring 53 from 51 balls. He was patient against the spinners and looked to score off the fast bowlers. He countered Yuzvendra Chahal’s tricks by dancing down the track and continuing these tactics against the leggie might work in Buttler’s favour. However, in the past, Chahal has scalped a few attacking batsmen by luring them into playing a big shot and getting them stumped and Buttler will surely be among those in his sights.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Liam Plunkett


Liam Plukett looked the most accomplished bowler in the English attack during the first ODI. He used his height to great advantage and troubled the batsmen with bounce. Shikhar Dhawan, who has had a quiet few games, will be on his radar with the new ball. If Plunkett fails to get his line right, Dhawan would look to attack him through the covers and point region, his strong zones.

Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid


Adil Rashid has been the England’s spin mainstay in the limited-overs formats for quite some time. He accounted for Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the first ODI though the game was all but done and dusted by then. Against a talented Indian line up, Rashid will be hard pressed to stop the flow of the runs but his prime role will be to trouble the likes of Kohli with his attacking lines. On the other hand, Kohli would be eager to continue to build on the form he showed in the first game.

Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

First Published: July 14, 2018, 8:19 AM IST

