India vs England: From 1983 World Cup Triumph to NatWest Final – India’s Best Moments at Lord’s in ODIs

As Virat Kohli’s men gear up to seal the ODI series on Saturday, CricketNext looks back at India’s best moments in ODI cricket at this venue:
India-England Play Out Second Tie in 2011
India and England produced the best game of the 2011 World Cup when their group match ended in a tie in Bengaluru. Six months later, both sides played out another thriller, this time at Lord’s in a rain-affected fourth ODI of the five-match series.
Batting first, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s massive 169-run partnership helped India post 280/5 after a poor showing from the top-order. Rain interruptions and a magnificent 96 by Ravi Bopara brought England within striking distance of the revised target. But back-to-back wickets in the 49th over brought the required D/L score level with England’s total. The rain intensified after the fall of the eighth wicket, and the umpires called off the game. The match ended in a tie.
Ganguly, Nehra Star in Low-Scoring Thriller (2004)
At the halfway stage, it seemed England were on course for a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series in 2004. India were bowled out for a paltry 204, with Sourav Ganguly’s lone 90 and Rahul Dravid’s half-century being the only saving grace. However, the bowlers stepped-up to the task and bowled out the opposition for 181. Three-wickets apiece for Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh, with two crucial wickets by Irfan Pathan sealed a consolation victory for India in the final ODI.
Yuvraj-Kaif Engineer Miracle (2002)
Fabulous centuries from Marcus Trescothik and England captain Nasser Hussain left India a daunting target of 326 in the 2002 NatWest tri-series final. Openers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag capitalized on the field restrictions and provided India a swift start. However, after a flying start, India lost wickets in a heap and were reduced to 146/5. Dinesh Mongia, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar all went back to the pavilion for low scores. A miracle was needed for the visitors and it was India's young guns - Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh who delivered as India pulled off a stunning victory. The youngsters stitched together a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Kaif’s composure under pressure, along with contributions from the lower order helped India register a famous victory and gave the fans one of Indian cricket’s iconic moments – Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt at the Lord's balcony!
Yuvraj and Dravid Stage a Comeback (2002)
Like the NatWest final, India had staged a similar comeback victory while chasing in the second game of the tri-series at the same venue. On this instance, it was Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh’s unbeaten 131-run stand that guided India to the 272-run target.
Half-centuries from Marcus Trescothik and Nasser Hussain helped the hosts amass 271 in their 50 overs. Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag got India off to a flying start, knocking down 109 runs in under 18 overs. But a middle-order collapse left the visitors with 131 runs to get with six wickets remaining. Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid scored spectacular half-centuries, reaching the target with seven balls to spare and gave India a winning start in the tournament.
Kapil’s Underdogs Create History (1983)
India’s journey from being underdogs to eventual champions of the 1983 World Cup was nothing short of a fairytale. After getting through the group stages and beating England in the semi-final, India went up against West Indies in the final. Clive Llyod’s men were firm favorites to complete a hat-trick of World Cup triumphs after dismissing India for just 183 in the first innings. However, an inspired bowling performance led by Mohinder Amarnath’s 3/12 stunned the defending champions and India registered a famous 43-run victory to win their first World Cup.
First Published: July 14, 2018, 9:55 AM IST