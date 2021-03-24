India vs England: From Krunal-Krishna To Dravid-Ganguly - Great Debuts Over The Years

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
India vs England: From Krunal-Krishna To Dravid-Ganguly - Great Debuts Over The Years
The underlying story of India's emphatic win over England in the series opener in Pune on Tuesday was the performance of the two ODI debutants - Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya. This was a rare occasion when two debutants had gone on to produce match-defining performances for their team.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: March 24, 2021, 5:51 PM IST
The underlying story of India’s emphatic win over England in the series opener in Pune on Tuesday was the performance of the two ODI debutants – Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya. Krishna produced the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut returning with 4-54 in 8.1 overs. The elder brother of Hardik Pandya, Krunal produced a gem with the bat hammering an unbeaten 58 off just 31 deliveries from number 7 powering India to above 300.
India vs England: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury, Will Miss IPL Games Too
This was a rare occasion when two debutants had gone on to produce match-defining performances for their team. We look at some other instances when two debutants have gone on to make significant contributions in the same match. We look at 5 such matches in which at least one of the debutant is an Indian.
Rahul Dravid & Sourav Ganguly, Lord’s, 1996
There could not have been a more famous pair playing their first Test together for India than Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. The Prince of Kolkata hammered a brilliant 131 in the first innings in difficult conditions and circumstances against a quality attack comprising the likes of Alan Mullally, Dominic Cork and Chris Lewis. He came in to bat at number three and from 25 for 1 which worsened to 59 for 2, resurrected the innings with Sachin Tendulkar before forging a 94-run stand with the other debutant Rahul Dravid.
Ganguly was finally dismissed for 131 after spending 435 minutes at the crease. During the course of his innings he hit 20 majestic fours, most of them through the off-side much to the awe of the suited and booted Lord’s gentry. Dravid scored a patient 95 off 267 deliveries – a quality which became his biggest strength over the years in Test cricket. The match ended in a draw.
Joe Root & Ravindra Jadeja, Nagpur, 2012
England were already 2-1 up in the four-match series. Joe Root came out to bat at 119 for 4 in the first innings and scored an invaluable 73, rescuing them out of trouble and putting together a century partnership with Matt Prior. He spent 229 deliveries at the crease and gave glimpses of his great batting prowess in the very first match for his country.
Ravindra Jadeja bagged the wickets of Jonathan Trott and Kevin Pietersen with his slow left-arm orthodox and was very restrictive conceding just 58 runs in 37 overs. He again got the great KP out in the second innings and gave away just 59 runs in his 33 overs – giving the first signs of a quality that became a quintessential Jadeja trademark in India over the years.
KL Rahul & Yuzvendra Chahal, Harare, 2016
The leg break bowler Yuzvendra Chahal impressed in his first outing for India in ODI cricket conceding just 27 runs in his 10 overs and picking a wicket. His control in the middle overs and his ability to choke the opposition batsmen stood out – qualities which made him a match-winner for India in the format in the years to come.
India’s chase saw the emergence of the flamboyant KL Rahul who remained unbeaten on a fine 100 off 115 deliveries as the visitors went past Zimbabwe’s total of 168 in the 43rd over.
On This Day: Australia’s Sandpaper Ball-tampering Sandal That Rocked the Cricket World in 2018
Shubman Gill & Mohammed Siraj, MCG, 2020
After the horror of 36 all-out in the Day and Night opener in Adelaide, India needed a collective effort to make a comeback in the series. Mohammed Siraj, in for the injured Mohammed Shami, got the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in the first innings before seeing the back of Travis Head, Green and Nathan Lyon in the second.
Shubman Gill scored a delightful 45 off just 65 deliveries in the first innings and gave the innings the necessary impetus at the start even as wickets fell around him. He displayed remarkable composure and went on to score an unbeaten 35 off just 36 deliveries in the second innings to take India to a famous series-levelling win. Gill’s timing and shot-making stood out in his first Test appearance for India
Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Shami, Kolkata, 2013
It was the series opener against the West Indies in 2013 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. West Indies elected to bat first but had to face a new fast bowler from India who was accurate and had the ability to consistently bowl above 140 kms per hour. Mohammed Shami, on debut, picked four wickets in the first innings – three of which were of the top-middle order and restricted the visitors to 234. He also effected a run-out.
A certain Rohit Sharma then came out to bat with India in trouble at 82 for 4 and blasted a magnificent 177 off just 301 deliveries. India posted 453 and went to record an innings victory. Shami was again brilliant in the second innings and returned with 5-47 in 13.1 overs. His 9 wickets on Test debut are the second-best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in his first Test for the country after Narendra Hirwani.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking