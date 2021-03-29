India vs England: 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan Silences Ajit Agarkar with Hilarious Response

While Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t the preffered choice in the T20Is, he did leave a mark once again in the ODIs, as he scored two fifties in the three-match series against England. With Rohit Sharma, he has formed an excellent opening partnership and is just 23 runs away from 6000 runs in ODIs.

After the match when asked by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, as to how it felt after being dropped from the T20Is, Dhawan came up with the witty response. “I was always in the groove, it’s just that I wasn’t playing,” Dhawan said laughing it off.

“Once I got the chance I made the most of it. I was playing domestic cricket – Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare – and that was match practice for me. I’m glad I played those tournaments. The wicket was very good, especially the last two matches and I enjoy playing on such bouncy tracks,” he said.

Meanwhile, after winning a closely-contested series against England, India skipper Virat Kohli questioned the scheduling of the matches and hoped that the authorities will look into it.

“Scheduling needs to be looked at in the future, [especially] in these times. Because playing in bio-bubbles will be difficult, and everyone can’t have the same mental capacity all the time. I am sure things will be discussed in the future,” said the India skipper after he led his team to a 2-1 win in the ODI series on Sunday, which capped off a gruelling international calendar for his boys.

Immediately after the Indian Premier League T20 tournament that ended in November last year in UAE, India have been busy in full series with top international sides — Australia (away) and England (at home).