India vs England: Gautam Gambhir Doesn't Want Jasprit Bumrah in Second Test, Find Out Why English batsmen kept the opposition bowlers in the field for 190 overs, and the visitors went on to close 578 in the first innings of the first Test against India. Every bowler had to work hard for wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin doing bulk of the bowling. Both of them them picked up three wickets each.

Bumrah, especially bowled his heart out in 36 overs, gave away only 84 runs and bagged three crucial wickets. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that Bumrah should be preserved for the crucial pink ball Test that starts on February 24.

“I’m not even sure whether Bumrah should be picked for the second Test match. I think India should preserve him for the pink-ball Test match. See, Jasprit Bumrah is a X-Factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on and you’ve got to keep that in mind too,” said Gambhir in a chat with Cricinfo.

Gambhir went on to say that Bumrah should not be used for long stretches and should come for only three-four over spells.

“Jasprit Bumrah – you can’t just keep bowling for longer sessions. Give him that short burst of three overs to try and pick a quick wicket, but not long spells because Bumrah is going to be very important going forward in the series. And if something happens to him, India is going to be in serious trouble,” concluded Gambhir.

Meanwhile, India's senior speedster Mohammed Shami has resumed "low-intensity" bowling at the National Cricket Academy as his fractured wrist has healed significantly, raising hopes that he could be available for selection for the final two Test matches of the series against England. Shami was hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during India's second innings debacle at Adelaide on December 19. He had to retire after sustaining a hairline fracture on his right forearm failing to defend a short ball from Cummins.