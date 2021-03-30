India vs England: Got Valuable Experience for the T20 World Cup in India, Says Chris Silverwood

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
India vs England: Got Valuable Experience for the T20 World Cup in India, Says Chris Silverwood
India is set to host the T20 World Cup later this year and Silverwood feels the English players will be better prepared for that.
- PTI
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 2:10 PM IST
England may have suffered series defeats across all formats but head coach Chris Silverwood feels his team has learnt valuable lessons from the tour of India that will come in handy when it returns here for the T20 World Cup later this year.
India completed triumphs in all three formats against England, with a seven-run win in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday.
Silverwood, in an interaction with the British media on Monday before the side headed home, reflected on the long tour with pride and said the English will be stronger when they come back here for the T20 World in the last quarter of the year.
“It was a good, competitive game and a good, competitive series throughout. I’m very proud of them, I’m proud of each and every player who has been out here,” Silverwood said in the series-ending presser.
“I’m proud of the effort and the attitude that’s been shown towards the game. I think we’ve learned a lot and from that point of view I couldn’t ask any more of them,” he added.
Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Deserve to be in the Indian Squad Come the World Cup: VVS Laxman
“We’ve got valuable experience for the T20 World Cup coming up, and if we look back at the Test series…the lessons they’ve learned, when they come back again they’ll know what to do and have a better game plan.”
India are slated to travel to England for a five-match Test series in August and September and Silverwood feels his players will be keen to settle scores at that time.
“These experiences will stand them in good stead moving forward. When they play against India in England, that will give them a bit of spice to fight back with. I think they will.
“There’s a little time between now and then, but we’re looking forward immensely to the Test series in England. We always know it’s very competitive, with two very good teams going at each other,” he added.
England, who were coming off a Test series win against Sri Lanka, began their tour of India in remarkable fashion, inflicting a 227-run defeat on the hosts in the first Test.
However, India, on the back of stellar performances from spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, came back stronger to take the four match Test series 3-1.
“It’s a very difficult place to come and win, we know that. India are very strong in their conditions, but there’s been lots of encouragement,” Silverwood said.
India is set to host the T20 World Cup later this year and Silverwood feels the English players will be better prepared after getting familiar with the Indian conditions.
“From a T20 point of view it’s been really interesting how India operate in their conditions, what types of balls they bowled. Equally, our batsmen have had a look at those conditions,” he pointed out.
“So there’s a lot of encouraging signs out here and a lot to take away. We’ll be working on various things between now and the World Cup,” he said.
India vs England: Going into T20 World Cup We Will be Feared by a Lot of Teams – Paul Collingwood
Silverwood also spoke about England’s much-debated rotation policy that has garnered a lot of criticism recently, reiterating that he wouldn’t change the approach.
“I would do the same again. I’ve said all along the priority has to be that the players are alright. Stepping in before anybody breaks, so to speak, is the best way to go.
“Prevention is better than a cure. Trying to keep the players fresh in mind and body is key to that, and I think we’ve just about got that right.”
Star pacer Jofra Archer is set to miss the first part of the IPL due to an elbow injury.
Silverwood said the 25-year-old is also being treated for a hand injury he suffered before to Sri Lanka and India tours.
“Obviously Jofra cut his hand before he came here but when he arrived the wound has closed up. It didn’t really give him too much hassle to be honest.
“The fact is when he’s at home getting his elbow injected it gave us an opportunity to assess his finger as well, and see if there’s any more sort of infection there or anything,” he said.
“I’m not quite sure what’s in there. Obviously, he’ll see the specialist and they’ll make an assessment, but it was just an ideal time for him to get it looked at while he was waiting for the injection to work on his elbow,” he added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking