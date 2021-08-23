India vs England: 'Happy that People are Talking About me, Not Concerned About the Talks Surrounding Form'

Team India is scheduled to play the third Test against England at Leeds from August 25. Even though the team is in good form, there are still a few question marks over the Indian batting. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been on the radar of the critics, as the duo have failed to score runs consistently.

But Rahane says he is not to worried about the criticism. While Pujara has scored 8, 15, 4, 12*, 9 and 45 so far in England, Rahane has returned with 49, 15, 5, 1 and 61 in England this summer. But the innings of 45 and 61 from this duo proved vital for India at the end of the Test match. Both of them scored some crucial runs under-pressure that helped India take a match-winning lead.

Responding to criticism, Rahane said, “I am happy that people are talking about Pujara & me, not really concerned about all the talks surrounding the form. We know how to handle pressure & we are doing just that. We are not thinking about things that we can’t control.

Meanwhile, England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test match against India at Leeds, Headingly. The 31-year-old had hurt himself while fielding in the second Test match.

“England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s and will not be fit to play at Emerald Headingley starting on Wednesday.He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match," an ECB release was quoted as saying.

With Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes already missing the series due to injuries and Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, England had fielded a depleted XI and now, Wood, too, might join the list of absentees. “The medics are working on him, we’ll find out more in the next couple of days," England’s head coach Chris Silverwood had said on Tuesday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here