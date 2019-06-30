starts in
India vs England: Hardik Pandya & India Left to Rue Another Missed Review

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
India vs England: Hardik Pandya & India Left to Rue Another Missed Review

Birmingham: India missed a chance to dismiss Jason Roy on 21 when they failed to use a review for a caught-behind appeal off Hardik Pandya in the 11th over of the game against England in Birmingham on Sunday (June 30).

Roy had gloved an attempted pull shot down leg side which Dhoni had caught comfortably, but umpire Aleem Dar called it a wide. India pondered about a review but Virat Kohli and the on-field think tank did not take it.

Replays showed a spike when the ball passed the glove, leaving India rueing the missed opportunity. Roy added insult to injury by smashing the next two balls for a four and a six.

It was a great opportunity for a breakthrough as England had got off to a quick start. They were 49 for no loss in the 11th over when India missed the chance.

Mohammed Shami (4-0-22-0) and Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-8-0) bowled probing spells to Jonny Bairstow and Roy without much luck.

Earlier in the tournament, India had missed a similar opportunity when they failed to review an lbw call off Babar Azam in the game against Pakistan.

