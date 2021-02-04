India vs England: Hardik Pandya Shares Pictures of Himself in Training at Chennai India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to share a few pictures of him in training ahead of the first Test against the England cricket team in Chennai.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to share a few pictures of him in training ahead of the first Test against the England cricket team in Chennai. India and England face off for a four-Test series starting with the first game at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Friday (February 5). India are coming after an incredible win in Australia, where they won 2-1 despite all odds. Numerous injuries, absence of key players, a 36 all out... they fought it all to emerge victorious. England, meanwhile, were busy clean-sweeping Sri Lanka 2-0. Iit's worth noting that India haven't lost a series at home since 2012.

Back with #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Back on home soil 🏟 Back in red ball cricket 💪 pic.twitter.com/hpnX1az60e — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 4, 2021

"Back with #TeamIndia Back on home soil Back in red ball cricket," Hardik captioned the pictures on Twitter.

The flamboyant all-rounder last played in a Test match all the way back in September 2018 - a match India lost by 60 runs in Southampton.

Hardik also had to undergo a back surgery last year and is yet to resume bowling long spells - a factor that saw him missing out on the recent Test series Down Under as well as play purely as a batsman during the white-ball leg of the tour.

India have only failed to win two of their last 25 Tests at home, with one loss and one draw each. The case is no different this time - India will be firm favourites, especially in the form they arrive in.

England, though, will be no pushovers. They're the side that last won a Test series in India. They did lose a five-match series 4-0 in 2016, but the scoreline doesn't tell the full story. England competed hard and gave India a decent run for their money, but Virat Kohli's men were just too good.

England have arrived in India without their full strength squad, thanks to COVID-19 and bubble life difficulties, while India are closer to their strongest side. India showed their depth in Australia, so it's now hard to say which is their strongest side, especially at home. But if England can punch above their weight, like India did in Australia, who knows?