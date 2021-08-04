India vs England: Hardik Pandya's Absence Could Prove Fatal for India - Harbhajan Singh

India’s Test series against hosts England gets underway on Wednesday in Nottingham. The series will be a part of the new WTC cycle, and India would like to start with a win here. A lot of experts are predicting an India win already, but off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that it might not be that easy after all.

Harbhajan feels that Hardik Pandya should have been part of the series, just on the basis of how he played during the Nottingham Test in 2018. He had went on to pick up a fifer. “I feel that Hardik Pandya’s absence could prove fatal for India. He had bowled well in Nottingham and, this time the series will start in Nottingham itself. We all know that the conditions in Nottingham always favor the swing bowlers. England are always delighted at the prospect of playing at Trent Bridge as their bowlers perform well,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Pandya, meanwhile has been on a long road to get back to bowling regularly. But Harbhajan still feels that Pandya could have been of worth in England. “I think the playing eleven would have been stronger had Hardik Pandya been there, not only due to his batting, but with the 10-15 overs he bowls in a day in swinging conditions, he can pick up wickets. And when he is in full flow, like the last time in Nottingham, he had picked up five wickets,” Harbhajan added.

For now, that focus is on Shardul Thakur now. “Hardik has done that so far in the past and he is getting back on track to bowling regularly. These kinds of cricketers help the team in a massive way and Shardul is a huge prospect for us. Someone who will be very important not just this series but moving forward as well,” said Kohli at the press conference on Tuesday.

