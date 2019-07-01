starts in
India vs England | 'Have to Sit & Assess' - Kohli on Dhoni & Jadhav's Approach

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 12:42 AM IST
India are no more the unbeaten team at the 2019 ICC World Cup after a meek surrender during a chase of 338 against England in Edgbaston. Skipper Virat Kohli was visibly displeased about how the chase petered out and expects the likes of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to come up with an explanation about the way they went about their business in the last few overs.

“We had a decent chance when they (Pant and Pandya) were in there to strike a few and get closer to the target and trigger panic in their dressing room. But we kept losing wickets and that doesn't help in a big chase,” a disappointed Kohli said.

While England smashed 13 sixes in the first innings against the Indian bowling, the Indian batsmen managed to clear the fence only once and that too in the final over. The shortest boundary on the field in Edgbaston was only 59 metres.

When Jadhav joined Dhoni in the middle, India needed 71 runs in 31 deliveries. However, the two didn't show enough intent and kept picking up ones and twos.

“It's up to discussions with the two guys (Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav) who were in there. I think MS (Dhoni) was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn't coming off.”

On a slowish pitch, the England bowlers also did not make it easy for the Indian batsmen with their clever variations causing trouble.

“They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end. We have to sit and assess and improve on things in the next game.”

But it could have all played out in an even worse manner for Kohli and his side as England at one stage looked all set to bat them out of the game.

“(The toss) was vital, especially looking at the boundary that was quite short. I think it was 59 metres which coincidentally is the minimum amount required in an international match. Quite bizarre on a flat pitch. It's crazy that things fall in place like that randomly. If batsmen are able to reverse sweep you for six on a 59-metre boundary there is not much you can do.”

Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal had their worst possible outings at the tournament and will want to forget this day as soon as possible. The duo conceded 160 runs in their 20 overs and returned with just one wicket, while speedster Mohammed Shami finished with five.

“Look they (bowlers) had to be a bit smart in the lines they bowled, but you can't do much with a short boundary. I thought they were going towards 360 at one stage and we did quite well to pull them back. We could have restricted them more but Ben played a good innings. We were quite happy at the break.”

For Kohli and India, who are unlikely to miss out on qualifying for the semi-finals, up next will be Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka in their final two league stage games.

“No one likes to lose but you have to accept the other side played better. The mood is absolutely same in the change room, we understand as professional cricketers it's a setback,” Kohli said.

