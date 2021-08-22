India vs England: 'He is Quite Foul-mouthed' - Former England Opener on Virat Kohli

Former England opener Nick Compton has come out with some rather explosive statements about India skipper Virat Kohli. He has said that he is not a fan of Kohli’s verbal volleys on the field. During the second Test between the two sides, there was a lot going on between him and a host of Indian players. Eventually, Kohli managed to get under their skin and India won the match by 151 runs.

Compton went on to say that he has nothing against Kohli but that is not his idea of getting under the opposition’s skin. “I don’t think it is anything personal. I think if you see the likes of Williamson, Root, they just go about their cricket a different way. I am not saying that whether it is right or wrong," Compton told SportsKeeda.

“I think the way Kohli goes about it, there is definitely a place for it in the game. I am just talking about his verbals out there. He is quite foul-mouthed. It is not for everyone. I am a fan of quietly going about it, being strong in different ways."

Compton feels that the best way for Kohli to silence the opposition is to score a ton. It is noteworthy that Kohli got his last ton almost two years back in 2019. “Indian players must give it back (to England). I am not saying they shouldn’t be aggressive. I think (Ravindra) Jadeja has got that in him. I think that you do get a good mixture within the team. There are different ways to being aggressive. Kohli can probably do it in a more intelligent way, without having these abusive fights. Sometimes the best way is to say nothing and go out there and get a hundred," Compton added.

