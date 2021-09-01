India vs England: 'He Must Play at The Oval' - Nasser Hussain Picks Player Who Could Trouble Hosts

R Ashwin has been India’s best spinner for years now, but still he is left out of the playing XI in foreign conditions regularly. This is despite the fact that he had picked up a six-wicket haul recently for Surrey, before the series against England had started. Come the fourth Test, former England skipper Nasser Hussain feels that he play at The Oval.

“But what India do have is an off-spin bowler ranked No. 2 in the world and a batsman good enough to have made five Test centuries in Ravichandran Ashwin. He should have played at Headingley against England’s five left-handers and he must play at The Oval."

Hussain also said that India should play an extra batsman and Rishabh Pant should be pushed to number seven.

“So the most likely solution is that Ashwin will come in for a seamer, most likely Ishant Sharma who struggled at Headingley and join Ravindra Jadeja in a more balanced looking side with a deeper batting line-up as long as Jadeja recovers from his knee injury."

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root on Tuesday heaped praise on India spinner R Ashwin, who is yet to play a Test in this series and could feature in the fourth Test, but added they will play him according to the deliveries he bowls and not his reputation.

“I think his record speaks for itself. He is a world-class player. We have seen him score runs and take wickets against us and we know what is capable of in Test arena. We will make sure that we are prepared for the challenges he poses coming into this Test match along with other combinations that they might throw at us," said Root speaking to the media in a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

