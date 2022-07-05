'He Takes his Wickets at Spit': David Lloyd Names 'High Quality' India Bowler Who's 'Awkward' to Face

Jasprit Bumrah getting named as India’s stand-in captain was no less than a surprise. Many have thought the onus would go back to Virat Kohli after Rohit Sharma was ruled out with Covid-19. But the management made a stunning move and gave the baton to the team’s frontline pacer.

In return, Bumrah came up with a stellar show with both bat and ball. Firstly, he plundered 35 runs in an over of Stuart Broad, making it the most expensive in Test history. Thereafter, he ran through England’s top-order by scalping three quick wickets, setting the record for most wickets (21) taken by an Indian bowler in a series on English soil.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG 2022: Vikram Rathour Says India Were ‘Ordinary’ With The Bat on Day 4

Renowned commentator and former cricketer David Lloyd has heaped rich praise on the right-arm quick. In his latest column for Daily Mail, he highlighted how Bumrah makes it awkward for batters with his unconventional bowling action.

“Jasprit Bumrah is that rare beast of international cricket – a fast-bowling captain. I can’t think of too many over the years – Bob Willis, Pat Cummins. Bumrah is high-quality and must be so awkward to face. His arms are stiff; the batsman doesn’t get a clear view of the ball due to the quirkiness of his action, and then he releases it at close to 90mph. He takes his wickets at spit,” he wrote.

Lloyd further underlined the meteoric rise of Indian bowlers. He added that during Virat Kohli’s captaincy tenure, the bowling unit evolved into a ‘potent force’.

“India has evolved as a team over the decades. Once noted for world-class spin bowlers, their next phase took in world-class batsmen.

“Fast bowling was neglected until the late 1980s when Dennis Lilee launched the MRF Pace Foundation. When Virat Kohli came along, he realised his team had to take 20 wickets to win Tests. Their attack has become a potent force since (then),” Lloyd added.

England are on the verge of winning the ongoing Edgbaston Test. In pursuit of a 378-run target, the hosts have posted 259/3. Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) will resume the innings on the final day of the game with 119 runs required to win.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here