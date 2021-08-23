India vs England, Headingly Test: Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja? Former India Cricketer Would Pick Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja? Who should be in India’s playing eleven. This has been the raging debate on social media right from day one of India’s tour of England as Saurashtra spinner was preferred over Tamil Nadu cricketer when the team was picked for the series opener at Nottingham, Trent Bridge. Now, former cricketer Farookh Engineer has weighed in with his opinion. Had he been the captain, it would have been Jadeja and not Ashwin warming the bench.

“The thing is Ashwin was due to play at Lord’s, from what I have heard. I am not privy to inside information of team tactics. But it rained, conditions became cloudy. When the conditions become cloudy, pacers are preferred. So we made the right decisions,” Engineer said in an interview with Sports Tak."

“But at one time we may have been thinking should we have played Ashwin. At Headingley, we should play three pacers and Ashwin. Because we will get more variety. Don’t forget, Ashwin is a very good all-rounder. He is a world class-bowler, but also he is also a very good batsman. He got a brilliant hundred in Australia. And he is a fighter. We need fighters like him in the team,” he added.

“But I would play Ashwin in the next Test, he is a magician of a bowler, fighter of a batsman. Very good batsman. So, yes my vote would go to him,” he added further.

Ashwin, recently on his Youtube channel, had said that he was told he will be in playing eleven at Lord’s but that didn’t happen.

“The funny thing was, before the match, they were like, ‘There’s a heatwave. You please be ready mate. You might play.’ Upon coming to breakfast in the morning, rains started lashing out. I asked, ‘Won’t you tell about heatwave after it came? Why gave me hope only for it to end in disappointment!’,” Ashwin said.

