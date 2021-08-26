India vs England, Headingly Test: Virat Kohli Must be Penalised for 'Dissent'-David Lloyd

After Nasser Hussein, another former British cricketer has made a strong remark on India captain Virat Kohli. Writing in ‘Dailymail’, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd has said that he is not impressed with the way Kohli keeps questioning the umpires; he is apparently referring to the gestures Kohli made on the opening day’s play between India and England at Leeds.

Ishant Sharma bowled a wayward over that contained ten balls. Sharma overstepped a few times and then bowled a wide. When Umpire Alex Wharf made the call, Kohli looked disappointed standing at second slip. Lloyd remarked that a person of Kohli’s stature can’t keep doing that and must be penalized.

“Virat Kohli is one of the great players, but I find it so disappointing that he constantly questions umpires’ decisions. Ishant Sharma overstepped twice in his first over, then bowled an off-side wide, which was correctly called by Alex Wharf. From first slip, Kohli was clearly unhappy, and made his feelings known,” he wrote in his column.

“At the end of the over, he took it up again. It’s just wide! The umpires should have the power to penalize what in my book is dissent,” Bumble added.

England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out on the first day of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. In reply, England were 120 for no loss with both openers - Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed - scoring unbeaten half-centuries. Hameed was on 60 while Burns was on 52 at stumps.

Everything went wrong for India right from the beginning, barring the toss. Once India opted to bat, James Anderson took over. By the end of 40.4 overs, only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) made double digit scores as India suffered a terrible collapse.

Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli for the seventh time in his career.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

