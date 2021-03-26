India vs England: He’s Not Krishna, He’s ‘Karishma’ - Shoaib Akhtar on India Fast Bowler

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has once again come out and praised an Indian bowler, in his quintessential style. This time he lavished praise on Prasidh Krishna, who bagged 4/54 on his debut against England and helped India win by 66 runs. But it wasn’t the best of starts for the youngster as he was hammered by Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy in the first spell.

But his comeback is what impressed Akhtar the most. “He’s not Krishna, he’s ‘Karishma’ (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and scalped four wickets is miraculous.”

“I’m very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England. As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent and skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done and keep it up,” Shoaib said on his YouTube Channel.

“Whenever you get hit, just remember one thing – don’t drop your pace. Just keep an eye on the wickets and aim the ball there. You have to do only this if you don’t get what to do. Keep your pace up, never let it go down. End the game by keeping the pace on the higher side,” he added.

Meanwhile, India will look to seal the three-match series against an England side that will miss captain Eoin Morgan in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday. Morgan, who split his webbing during the first ODI, has been ruled out of the second and third matches and in his place Joss Buttler will lead the England team.