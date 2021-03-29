India vs England: Hosts India Avoid Three Series Losses in a Row With Thrilling Win in the Decider

CRICKETNEXT

After losing the second ODI rather convincingly, India would have liked to make amends in the third and win the series 2-1, with they eventually did, by the barest of margins. With the series locked at 1-1, the visitors, the best ODI team in the world who had not lost a bilateral ODI series for the last seven years, gave India their stiffest fight.

The last time any team beat England in a bilateral series, was India. In that five-match series, India had emerged victorious 3-1, with Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring with 192 runs. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami had returned with most wickets — eight. With this series win yesterday, India have done it again.

India Survive Late Fightback, Clinch Series in Thriller

India were at the risk of losing their third consecutive bilateral ODI series. After getting thrashed by New Zealand 0-3, Australia had beaten them 2-1 at home. India were at a risk of losing three consecutive bilateral series for the first time in 24 years.

India survived a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against England by 7 runs. This meant that the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1. Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.

Virat Kohli Surprised Shardul Thakur Not Man of the Match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not MoS

Hosts were equally responsible for this late resistance as they dropped Curran on two occasions. Earlier Ben Stokes was also dropped. On both occasions, Hardik Pandya was the culprit. Meanwhile Curran went onto pace his innings brilliantly, picking up singles and then changing gears effortlessly. As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over. Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth balland the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dug out.

Earlier Shardul Thakur bowled brilliantly to pick four wickets. He managed to dismiss Dawid Malan (50 off 50) and Liam Livingtsone (36 off 31) in quick succession to derail England’s chase midway. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dismissed dangerman Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to reduce England to 28/2.

