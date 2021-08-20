India vs England: Hosts Seek Answers Before Headingley Test as India Threaten to Run Away with Series

India’s marvelous, turnaround win at Lord’s has steered the ongoing series substantially in their favour. True, three Tests are still to be played and fortunes in sport can be fickle, as the Lord’s match showed. But such was the manner of England’s defeat it would have dealt a staggering blow to their morale.

ALSO READ - ‘I Should Have Never Listened to Rahul Dravid’: Murali Reveals Sehwag’s Reaction After Getting Out on 293

For the first hour on the fifth day, England looked likely winners before Mohamed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah got involved in a rollicking and one of the most important partnerships in modern Indian cricket history to salvage the situation from a near-impossible position.

By lunch, with the tail-end pair still undefeated, India had turned the corner. The innings was declared soon after with a lead of 271, which was improbable for England to get in 60-odd overs. Yet few would have anticipated the capitulation that followed on a pitch that had some variable bounce but wasn’t really nasty.

When you snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, it takes a heavy toll of confidence, self-belief, motivation. For England, it becomes worse by the paucity of top-class talent and woeful form of players barring Joe Root and James Anderson, and Ollie Robinson to an extent. Mark Wood, who had a decent match, hurt himself and is out of the next Test aggravating the problem.

From those with experience, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have shown only modest form. Jos Buttler, vice captain, has been a rank failure. Others have just made up the numbers, looking out of their depth compelling England to make changes in batting and bowling for the third Test. All told, it is a Herculean task for the home team to recover from here.

What worked for India to pull off this sensational win?

There were quite a few factors, not the least the zeal to fight back from the most adverse circumstances. Consensus opinion among experts and aficionados at the end of the fourth day was that England would win: if not in a canter, at least fairly easily. As it happened, India showed a core of steel when the chips were down.

This had been evident on the tour of Australia too, in more pronounced manner in fact considering that the Aussies were at full strength, unlike the current England side. Such dramatic turnabouts if they come so regularly, are not happenstance, rather suggest a mindset and team culture that does not wither away easily.

True, the coveted WTC final was lost, but there too, the battle was equal till the last couple of hours when New Zealand surged ahead through the resilience, experience and brilliance of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. So, while England are a team with many shortcomings currently, it mustn’t be overlooked that they are playing at home.

At Lord’s the result of the match was dictated by India’s never-say die spirit, chutzpah, and far superior tactics. In using these general terms, I don’t mean to diminish the contributions of Shami and Bumrah with the bat. Without their partnership, the result could well have been the opposite.

Apart from bowlers making runs, bowlers doing what they are supposed to do — take wickets – was the big influence in the match going in India’s favour. Not everyone was convinced – and I put my hand up too here – that playing four fast bowlers with Jadeja as the sole spinner was prudent thing. To keep R Ashwin out of the playing XI yet again seemed misplaced.

However, the decision paid off superbly for India. So much so that if Kohli and Shastri have to introduce Ashwin at some stage in the series, they will be tearing their hair out in choosing who to leave out from Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Siraj. All four fast bowlers have shown wicket-taking ability and complement each other’s skills.

As the Lord’s match evolved, tactics became even more crucial to the outcome, and this is where India stymied England’s prospects with bold plans, superbly executed whereas Root lost the plot with confounding decisions, oscillating between pusillanimity and pointless aggression.

For instance, on the fourth evening, India were under tremendous pressure after Moeen Ali had got rid of Jadeja. The new ball was due since 80 overs had been bowled, but the light wasn’t good. Root had the option of continuing with in-form Moeen, who was getting `bite’ from the pitch, but Root opted for returning to the pavilion and starting the next day with the new ball.

Moeen was to say later that the England team was divided on the decision. This speaks of the apprehensions and confoundment in his team. Ironically, next morning spearhead Anderson got only a couple of overs with the new ball and was recalled only after the Shami-Bumrah jugalbandi had taken India to safety!

In between, despite Pant’s early dismissal, Root shockingly asked his fast bowlers to go at Shami and Bumrah with incessant short-pitched bowling in retaliation for India’s brief bouncer barrage against Anderson which had clearly raised the temperature in the match. This was tactless egotism.

While a couple of bouncers as a reminder that both teams can adopt similar tactics was in order, Root and the bowlers took their sight away from the all-important objective of bowling India out and paid a heavy price. The bouncer assault lasted the better part of the first session. Shami and Bumrah –and Ishant before them –not only survived this, but after a while reveled in it.

Having played into India’s hand, England came up against a charged up Indian team. Kohli was aggressive in captaincy, made smart bowling changes, revised tactics asking the fast bowlers to eschew the short stuff and concentrate on taking wickets, and piled pressure on the batsmen. A couple of dropped catches notwithstanding, England melted facing the fiery Indians.

The undercurrent of rancor between the two teams became a talking point on the last two days and after the match. Given the see-saw tenor of the match, and the intense desire of both teams to win, things were bound to get heated up in the middle. Nothing wrong in that, I say, if it helps raise the level of performance and adds to the `theatre of Test cricket’’.

ALSO READ - India Fielding Coach R Sridhar Credits ‘Good 40-50 Days of Practice’ for KL Rahul’s Resurgence

It is ungratifying, though, to see tailenders exposed to sustained short-pitched bowling. They don’t usually have batting skills to cope with this, which potentially threatens bodily harm. But it is not enough to only ask players, particularly captains, to ensure that such situations don’t arise, or get out of hand.

Captains and players may be totally consumed by the battle, forget or disregard niceties, lose judgment. This is where on-field umpires need to step in, gently at first, then strictly. Ensuring fair and smooth conduct of a match is as much their responsibility – if not more – than giving decisions.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here