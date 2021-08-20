India vs England: 'I am Guessing it Was Virat Kohli’s Plan Executed by Jasprit Bumrah'

India and England played out a memorable Test at Lord’s, where the visitors emerged as deserving winners. But apart from the result of the match, the entire team under the leadership of Virat Kohli showed great character to come out of difficult situations. There were a few altercations throughout the match, which only helped India perform even better.

In a column, Sanjay Manjrekar wrote about the entire episode. It all started towards the end of day three when Jasprit Bumrah peppered James Anderson with a few short deliveries. Majrekar said that no one expected Bumrah to bowl that sort of length to Anderson.

The veteran went on to write that it was a Kohli plan that the bowlers went on to execute. “I am guessing this was Virat Kohli’s plan executed by Bumrah. Go after the main guy in the opposition, soften him up a little, stir him up a bit or maybe injure him in a way that the main English weapon was blunted,” Manjrekar wrote in his column on Hindustan Times.

“Whatever the reason, I just loved it. Why? Because right through my playing career no captain of mine – barring one – did this to any opposition fast bowler fearing the backlash. This is Virat’s great attribute. He is genuinely aggressive and fearless and he is in your face,” Manjrekar wrote.

There was also an incident where while walking back to the Pavillion, Anderson allegedly abused Bumrah. On this Manjrekar said, “you could see Anderson was genuinely affected. He had lost his calm as a competitor. It seemed to me his ego was bruised a little.”

And from there on, Anderson was never quite in the match. Bumrah and Shami later went on to string an 89-run partnership that helped India win by 151 runs.

