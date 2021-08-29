India vs England: 'I Don't Know What's Gone Wrong Where' - Maninder Singh on Ajinkya Rahane

The form of Ajinkya Rahane is a big worry for the Indian Team. Former India spinner Maninder Singh feels that coach Ravi Shastri should sit down with Rahane and talk to the latter to help him get over his lean patch. While there were batsmen who tried to apply themselves during the third Test for India, Rahane returned with a no show.

Maninder went on to say that even great players need to be sat down and spoken to. “I think there is going to be a lot of talk. Ravi Shastri is a good motivator and he has motivated this Indian team really well. That is why, probably, if you see their record since he has become coach, it has been pretty good.

“I would be expecting Ravi Shastri to be a little over-active. Ajinkya Rahane has played 80-odd Test matches. But Shastri can’t think that he has played 80 Tests so he knows his job.

“Sometimes even great players need to be motivated. You need to sit with them, maybe take him out for dinner or something. You need to keep telling Rahane that he has done it before, he can do it again, and that he has got to be in a positive frame of mind. That is one department where all coaches need to be proactive," explained Maninder.

Maninder went on to say that Virat Kohli is not going to drop Rahane, no matter what. But what baffles him is his tentativeness. “Ajinkya Rahane has been very tentative and I really don’t know why. His average abroad is much higher than his average on Indian pitches. He has always scored runs. I don’t know what’s gone wrong where. But I don’t see him getting dropped or anything. Can’t see any change as far as the batting line-up is concerned.

“The only place that I can see a change in the Indian side is, probably, Ishant Sharma might go out and they might get a spinner in or, maybe, Shardul Thakur. That’s the only change I can see going into the next Test match. Rahane is going to stay."

