India vs England: 'I Feel Like I’ve Challenged Virat in that Area Before - James Anderson on Big Wicket

A lot was talked about the fancied rivalry between James Anderson and Virat Kohli, before the start of the Test series between India and England. And it was the English bowler who drew first blood by dismissing Kohli for a golden duck. It was an unusual experience for the veteran Anderson, who equalled Anil Kumble’s wicket tally of 619 scalps.

Apart from that, it was perhaps Kohli’s wicket that brought England back in the match, as India at one stage were dominating the proceedings at 97-1, but finished the day at 125-4.

After the day’s play Anderson talked about Kohli’s wicket that shifted the momentum.

“I feel like I’ve challenged Virat in that area before. He either played or missed or left it. He’s always been good enough to sort of get through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual,” Anderson said at the end of the day’s play.

As for the celebration, Anderson said, “He’s such a big wicket. To bowl the ball exactly where I wanted it to and for him to nick it as well. It was just an outpouring of emotions to get the team back into the game. Getting their best player out is something that doesn’t happen all that often.”

“To be honest it’s not really something that we thought about too much, particularly to him. What we try to do as a group is trying to challenge that fourth stump area, the defence as much as possible. Obviously to get a couple of quick ones like that is really important, especially with Virat being such an influential player for them. Always good to get him early,” Anderson said.

