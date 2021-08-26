India vs England: 'I Have Come to Offer Peace on Nasser Hussain's Behalf After What Happened Yesterday'

Former England skipper Michael Atherton has offered “peace on Nasser Hussain’s behalf" to legend Sunil Gavaskar, after the latter took issue to what the Englishman wrote in his column. Gavaskar on Wednesday had confronted Hussain about his claims that Indian sides could get ‘bullied’ by opposition teams.

On Thursday, Atherton joined Gavaskar on Sony Sports instead of Hussain. Atherton said, “I have come to offer peace on Nasser Hussain’s behalf after what happened yesterday."

Gavaskar went on to say, “I never took a backward step so I’m not going to do that even now. This should be pretty much known to those who know me by now."

Gavaskar, after Hussain wrote the column, asked the latter, “You said this India will not be bullied as perhaps the previous generations would be.

“Belonging to previous generation, could you perhaps enlighten which generation? And what is the exact meaning of bully?"

Hussain replied: “I just think, the Indian side under the aggression of the past, would have said ‘no no no’. But what Kohli has done is to make them go doubly hard.

“I saw a little bit of that in Sourav Ganguly’s side and he started that, Virat is continuing with it.

“Even when Virat was not there, Ajinkya really went hard at the Australians. I just don’t think you want to wake this Indian side up."

However, Gavaskar added: “But when you say previous generations were bullied, I don’t think so.

“I’d be very upset if my generation was being talked about as being bullied. If you have a look at the record, in 1971 we won, that was my first tour in England.

“1974, we had internal problems so we lost 3-0. 1979, we lost 1-0, it could have been 1-1 if we chased down 438 at the Oval. 1982 we again lost 1-0.

“In 1986 we won 2-0, we could have won it 3-0. So, I don’t think my generation we were bullied. I don’t think aggression means you have always got to be at the face of the opposition."

