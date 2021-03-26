CRICKETNEXT

India vs England: I Have Never Played for 100s in My Life, Will Never Do - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has not scored an international century since November 2019. He had an opportunity for a century in the second ODI against England on Friday but fell for 66 off 79 balls in India's 336 for 6. India eventually lost by six wickets as England squared the series 1-1.

After the match, Kohli said he does not care about personal milestones.

“I never played for 100s in my life, that’s probably why I ended up getting so many in such little time. It’s all about contributing to the team cause. If the team doesn’t win when you get three figures it doesn’t mean anything. That’s the way I have played and will continue to play as well. You’re not going to sit back at the end of your career and look at numbers, it’s more about how you played the game,” he said at the post match presentation.

Kohli explained why Hardik Pandya’s bowling was not used.

“We need to manage his body as well going forward. We need to understand where we need his skillsets with the ball along with his batting. We used him in the T20Is but it’s a bit of workload management as well. There are Tests in England coming up too. We want to ensure we have Hardik Pandya fit and strong, because he’s going to be an important part of the squad in all three formats.”

The Indian captain said they had enough runs on the board but Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow took it away.

“I think we set quite a decent total on the board. It was going to be challenging if we stayed in the game for long periods. I think we started off really well with the new ball but still England found a way to get a 100 run partnership.

“We didn’t execute too well but I thought they batted brilliantly tonight. It was some of the most amazing batting you’ll see when chasing. They totally blew us away during that partnership of Jonny and Ben Stokes. We didn’t even have a chance during that partnership.

“I don’t think the dew played any role at all. The ball wasn’t difficult to hold. You could say the wicket settled down a bit under lights but that’s no excuse. When two of the best teams in the world collide, one of them is going to win convincingly. Last time we came back. This time England didn’t give us anything at all. It’s quite rare that if you play with that strike rate and give no chances. It shows the quality of batting.

“We lost two wickets early on and needed a partnership. That happened with KL and myself. KL carried on, really happy for him. Then Rishabh changed the game, and Hardik finished it off as well. Really pleased with these young guys stepping up. But tonight wasn’t our night, it was England’s. Nicely set up for the decider.”

