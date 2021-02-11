India vs England: I Think Virat Kohli Will Step Down from His Role, Predicts Panesar Virat Kohli doesn't seem to be having the best of time leading Team India over the last one year. His four Test losses in a row as a skipper just goes to show the problem. Former England spinner Monty Panesar feels that Kohli will be feeling the pressure for having not being able to deliver as a skipper. While on the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane won the series in Australia when the chips were down.

In an interaction with WION, Panesar said, “Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time but the team is simply not doing well under him and we have the result in the last four Test that India played under him. I think Kohli will be under pressure and more now because Ajinkya Rahane has done phenomenally well as the captain.”

“India have already lost four Tests in a row and if the number goes to five in the next match, then I think he will step down from his role,” Panesar added.

He had earlier suggested that India-England Test series be renamed to 'Tendulkar Cook Trophy.' Monty's suggestions have polarised fans on social media who feel it will have a nomenclature similar to Border-Gavaskar Trophy where a series is named after two legends of the game. Currently the India-England Test Series is called the Pataudi Trophy named after former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

India were beaten badly in the first Test match in Chennai and with this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Skipper Kohli himself lamented the body language "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.