I Will be Back Playing For India, Says Out of Favour Vijay

The Virat Kohli-led side lost the opening two encounters of the five-match Test series and the axe fell on Vijay after four poor outings. The 34-year-old only managed scores of 20 and 6 in the first Test, and then bagged a pair at Lord’s. He was dropped from the third Test, which India won at Nottingham to reduce the deficit to 2-1, and was then handed a ticket back home with selectors opting for 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw for the final two games.
Even In the last away series, against South Africa in January this year, Vijay only scored 102 runs in six innings at an average of 17. However, the Tamil Nadu batsman believes he will return to the national setup soon.
"I will be back playing for India. I am positive, will sort a few things out, make runs – (but) firstly, I want India to win the series in England," Vijay told The Hindu.
Vijay is now heading to the wrong side of thirties but he doesn't think that's going to stop him from making a comeback. "It is not the first time this has happened to me," said Vijay, who has scored 3933 runs from 59 Tests at 39.33. "I believe age is only a number. As long as my feet move and my head is still, I will continue to play."
On his last tour of England, Vijay scored 402 runs in five Tests at 40.20, including a century and two fifties, and stood head and shoulders above the rest of India batsman. He showed great expertise in ‘leaving’ the ball but that wasn't the case this time around.
"The English pacemen had their game plan worked out this time, bowling closer to my body and making me play a lot more deliveries," he explained.
First Published: September 2, 2018, 2:07 PM IST