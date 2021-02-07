India vs England: I Will Try to Get Him Out Next Innings as Well-Dom Bess on Virat Kohli

- 1st Test - 03 - 07 Feb, 2021Match Ended430/10(150.2) RR 2.86223/8(67.5) RR 3.29
BAN
WI259/10(96.1) RR 2.69395/7(127.3) RR 3.1
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: I Will Try to Get Him Out Next Innings as Well-Dom Bess on Virat Kohli
England offspinner Dom Bess rated the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli as one of the best of his burgeoning career and said his team is in a "great seat" after day three of the first Test with the pitch expected to spin more.
- PTI
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 9:11 PM IST
England off-spinner Dom Bess rated the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli as one of the best of his burgeoning career and said his team is in a "great seat" after day three of the first Test with the pitch expected to spin more. Bess impressed in his maiden outing on Indian soil as he got the ball to dip and drift, something that worked for him while outfoxing Kohli (11), who was caught at forward short leg. "It is certainly up there. He (Kohli) is a phenomenal and a high-calibre player. He is world-class and one of the best. It is more about the process. What I am learning and doing is getting me to where I want to be," Bess told reporters in a virtual interaction after close of play.
Video Highlights - England Dominate Despite Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's Defiance
"I am 23 and maybe going to keep going. The journey is going to be up and down. The wicket has given me a lot of confidence. I don't want to think about it too much in the middle of the game. We have so much to work on. We have got him out and will try to get him out next innings as well. It is a long series." Bess ended the day with 4 for 55 including the key scalps of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara. India ended the day at 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive 578 built on captain Joe Root's masterly 218.
Bess emphasised that getting the prized wicket of Kohli was more about the process than anything else. "Yeah, it was. Of course, I looked to get him out. But, it was not about bowling that magical ball. It was more about smashing in 10 to 15 balls in a good area. That is what I was really pleased about. I kept it in the spot and one ball went straight to Ollie Pope," he added.
WATCH-Cheteshwar Pujara Finds the Most Bizarre Way to Get Dismissed
The England offie, who is playing his 13th Test and took 12 wickets in the recent tour of Sri Lanka, said he was bowling really well at the moment. "To be honest, I am bowling really well at the moment. We haven't bowled that much in a match situation. But, I was actually really confident going out there. The most important thing is the collective effort. We have taken six wickets today. "It has step up the game nicely and it is starting to spin. It is only going to get more. The new ball is around the corner and we are in a great seat at the moment," Bess added.
Asked how confident he was about winning the game, the England cricketer said he didn't want to get too far ahead. "The most important thing is to finish off the first innings. We will then see where India are at that point. India has got Ashwin and Sundar who can certainly bat…
"We will come back on Monday and reassess. Hopefully, we take four wickets. We know that the games over here speed up very quickly. We will stick to our processes and Monday is just a new day," he added. Bess backed his spin partner Jack Leach, who went for quite a few runs with Rishabh Pant going after him.
"I thought that Jack Leach bowled really well. Just look at the way he bowled to Pant and (Washington) Sundar. If you look at the map, there would be 20 balls within a spot. "Pant played phenomenal…If one ball goes straight up, it is a completely different game. The way Pant played was really courageous. The way Leach came back and kept smashing it in shows the qualities he has. It is about getting 10 wickets as a team. Leach is so strong mentally," he added. Referring to the catches taken by skipper Joe Root and the others, Bess said the England fielding was 'great' To a question on the wicket of Pujara who was caught after his pull hit the short-leg fielder and the ball lobbed to Rory Burns, he said "I am not bothered about how the wickets come. "Pujara did well to try and pull the ball. You are due a bit of luck. It happens and that is cricket."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking