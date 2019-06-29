Network18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra believes that England's ICC World Cup 2019 match against India will be a true test of whether or not they can go the distance and be crowned champions. An England side widely tipped to end their World Cup drought by triumphing on home soil find themselves facing the very real prospect of a first-round exit heading into their match against unbeaten India at Edgbaston on Sunday. England, despite coming into the World Cup as the top-ranked side in one-day internationals, have lost three pool matches, including their last two, against Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia. WATCH | Match Against India a Test of England's Championship Credentials: Kalra
WATCH | Match Against India a Test of England's Championship Credentials: Kalra
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
WATCH | Kohli Would Enjoy Scoring a Century Against England: Kalra
Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
WATCH | Shami Must Play Ahead of Bhuvneshar on Current Form: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
WATCH | Understandable Why Kohli Wants to Stick with Vijay: Memon
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019
IND v ENGBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings