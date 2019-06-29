starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 36:AFG VS PAK

live
AFG AFG
PAK PAK

Leeds

29 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Lord's

29 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

WATCH | Match Against India a Test of England's Championship Credentials: Kalra

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
WATCH | Match Against India a Test of England's Championship Credentials: Kalra

Network18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra believes that England's ICC World Cup 2019 match against India will be a true test of whether or not they can go the distance and be crowned champions. An England side widely tipped to end their World Cup drought by triumphing on home soil find themselves facing the very real prospect of a first-round exit heading into their match against unbeaten India at Edgbaston on Sunday. England, despite coming into the World Cup as the top-ranked side in one-day internationals, have lost three pool matches, including their last two, against Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia.

Englandicc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs Englandvirat kohli

Related stories

WATCH | Kohli Would Enjoy Scoring a Century Against England: Kalra
Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 8:12 PM IST

WATCH | Kohli Would Enjoy Scoring a Century Against England: Kalra

WATCH | Shami Must Play Ahead of Bhuvneshar on Current Form: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 8:07 PM IST

WATCH | Shami Must Play Ahead of Bhuvneshar on Current Form: Gavaskar

WATCH | Understandable Why Kohli Wants to Stick with Vijay: Memon
Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 8:22 PM IST

WATCH | Understandable Why Kohli Wants to Stick with Vijay: Memon

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more