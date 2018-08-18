Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: If Dinesh Karthik Doesn't Play at Trent Bridge, We May Never See Him Again: Gautam Gambhir

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2018, 10:14 AM IST
India's Dinesh Karthik is bowled by England's Sam Curran for one on the second day of the second Test. (AFP)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has urged the team management to persist with Dinesh Karthik for the third Test at Trent Bridge, despite the wicketkeeper-batsman failing with the bat in all the four innings that he has played in the series so far.

So far, Karthik hasn't done himself any favours in England as he has scores of 0, 20, 1 & 0 in the four innings that he has played.

After losing the first two Tests, the visitors have their backs against the walls and are looking for reinforcements for the third match. The one name that is being constantly thrown around is that of young Delhi wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who is widely expected to replace struggling Karthik in the playing XI in Notthingham.

However, Gambhir feels that Pant has time on his side and he will get his chance in the longest format, but as for Karthik, if he gets dropped now he might never get a chance to put on the whites for India.

"There will always be a temptation (to play Pant). I still feel that Karthik is at that stage of his career, it’s now or never. So you got to always give someone an extra Test match than one lesser. People would be expecting for him to deliver with the amount of comebacks he’s made but those conditions are tough," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"If you don’t give him an opportunity in the next Test match or one more after that, we might never see him again. Rishabh can wait. He has a lot of years ahead of him. Because six innings, to be honest, can give you a better idea where the batter is," he added.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly and Dilip Vengsarkar both had advocated for Pant to be included in the playing XI in the third Test.

First Published: August 18, 2018, 10:11 AM IST
