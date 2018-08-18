India vs England: If Dinesh Karthik Doesn't Play at Trent Bridge, We May Never See Him Again: Gautam Gambhir

Loading...
So far, Karthik hasn't done himself any favours in England as he has scores of 0, 20, 1 & 0 in the four innings that he has played.
After losing the first two Tests, the visitors have their backs against the walls and are looking for reinforcements for the third match. The one name that is being constantly thrown around is that of young Delhi wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who is widely expected to replace struggling Karthik in the playing XI in Notthingham.
However, Gambhir feels that Pant has time on his side and he will get his chance in the longest format, but as for Karthik, if he gets dropped now he might never get a chance to put on the whites for India.
"There will always be a temptation (to play Pant). I still feel that Karthik is at that stage of his career, it’s now or never. So you got to always give someone an extra Test match than one lesser. People would be expecting for him to deliver with the amount of comebacks he’s made but those conditions are tough," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Times of India.
"If you don’t give him an opportunity in the next Test match or one more after that, we might never see him again. Rishabh can wait. He has a lot of years ahead of him. Because six innings, to be honest, can give you a better idea where the batter is," he added.
Earlier, Sourav Ganguly and Dilip Vengsarkar both had advocated for Pant to be included in the playing XI in the third Test.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
dinesh karthikEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018Nottingham TestRishabh PantTrent Brigdevirat kohli
First Published: August 18, 2018, 10:11 AM IST