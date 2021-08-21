India vs England: 'If We Make Playing XI of Multi-format Players, No Other Country Can Compete with Us'

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has lavished praise on the current members of the Indian team. India had won the second Test at Lord’s against England in an exemplary manner by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Be it the batsmen, or the bowlers, all shone alike. Talking to IVM Podcasts, Karim also names a few youngsters who have performed well in the past.

Karim feels that it is the domestic cricket that has helped the players play so well across formats. “Today, Pant, Mayank and Rahul have experience in multiple formats which they gained from domestic level. This is the benefit which they are getting in performing at the international level. And this has also been the culture of Indian team led by aggression of Virat Kohli,” Saba Karim said.

“Today we have more players than earlier who are talented and all of them have the belief that they can beat other countries in their own conditions,” he added.

“If we make playing XI of multi-format players, no other country can compete with us. Many countries today are reluctant to give chance to their white ball players to play red ball. England need to change their mindset. They need to give chances to players who are doing good in any format,” Saba Karim said.

Meanwhile, Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar praised Rohit’s effort with the bat pointing out the ‘mental’ adjustment the Indian made to negotiate with deliveries on Day 1 when it’s hard to judge how the pitch will behave.

“In a five-day Test match, no one has an idea as to how the pitch will behave on the first day – things like whether there is life on this pitch, will the ball bounce more? For that, you need some time and the adjustment Rohit Sharma showed in the first innings, how to do it. He did it brilliantly – what shots to play and what not. Just see how many balls he left, some of them close to the off stump. This adjustment is mental and that is what Rohit accomplished," Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports.

