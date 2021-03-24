India vs England: Impressed Michael Vaughan Praises Prasidh Krishna for the 'Right Stuff'

Prasidh Krishna had a dream debut as he went onto register best figures by an Indian on debut. He eventually had the figures of 4/54. He bowled brilliantly to get India the breakthrough in the first place when he removed Jason Roy. He took three more and got Sam Billings out against the run of play. Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan has come out and heaped praise at this young cricketer.

He also highlighted the role of Rahul Dravid in his success.

“Whatever India are doing behind the scenes, I know we keep mentioning the IPL but I think Rahul Dravid with his A-side and development program is clearly installing the right mentality in his players. All these players are being brought through the system into the international India team which is a huge pressure cooker. Full credit to the system that India have produced, they are getting it absolutely right,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“It is very easy to say that the culture might be good, that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have created a nice culture but it is the individuals that are giving themselves the belief to go out there and perform. There is only you that can do it. No one else can do it for you,” he added.

He said the way Krishna bounced back after going for runs initially, shows that ‘he is made of the right stuff.’ ”

“A young debutant with great character. To bounce back the way that he did today just shows that he is made of the right stuff. That’s why these kinds of bowlers are picked in white-ball cricket. They may go for a few runs, but they get wickets. They unsettle the batting unit. They bowl a few short bowls at a decent pace. Every now and then they get wickets with poor balls because the batters think they can crash them to the boundary at a regular occurrence,” Vaughan said.