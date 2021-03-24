India vs England: Impressed Michael Vaughan Praises Prasidh Krishna for the 'Right Stuff'

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
India vs England: Impressed Michael Vaughan Praises Prasidh Krishna for the 'Right Stuff'
Vaughan said the way Krishna bounced back after going for runs initially, shows that 'he is made of the right stuff.'"
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 24, 2021, 7:27 PM IST
Prasidh Krishna had a dream debut as he went onto register best figures by an Indian on debut. He eventually had the figures of 4/54. He bowled brilliantly to get India the breakthrough in the first place when he removed Jason Roy. He took three more and got Sam Billings out against the run of play. Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan has come out and heaped praise at this young cricketer.
He also highlighted the role of Rahul Dravid in his success.
“Whatever India are doing behind the scenes, I know we keep mentioning the IPL but I think Rahul Dravid with his A-side and development program is clearly installing the right mentality in his players. All these players are being brought through the system into the international India team which is a huge pressure cooker. Full credit to the system that India have produced, they are getting it absolutely right,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.
“It is very easy to say that the culture might be good, that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have created a nice culture but it is the individuals that are giving themselves the belief to go out there and perform. There is only you that can do it. No one else can do it for you,” he added.
He said the way Krishna bounced back after going for runs initially, shows that ‘he is made of the right stuff.’ ”
“A young debutant with great character. To bounce back the way that he did today just shows that he is made of the right stuff. That’s why these kinds of bowlers are picked in white-ball cricket. They may go for a few runs, but they get wickets. They unsettle the batting unit. They bowl a few short bowls at a decent pace. Every now and then they get wickets with poor balls because the batters think they can crash them to the boundary at a regular occurrence,” Vaughan said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking