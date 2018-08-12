In Numbers: Chris Woakes Proves to be the Lord at Lord's

Loading...
After a scintillating display with the ball, where he ended with figures of 2/19 and could have picked more had he not been let down by the fielders, Woakes scored an unbeaten 120 with the bat - which was also his maiden Test century.
Woakes seems to love playing at Lord's as he has achieved many of his career firsts on this ground.
First Test fifty: at Lords: 66 v SL in 2016
First Test ton: at Lord’s v IND TODAY
First 5 wicket haul: 6/70 v PAK, 2016
First 10 wicket haul: 11/102 v PAK, 2016
The numbers speak for themselves and Woakes' average at Lord's is significantly better than any other venue.
He has become only the ninth player to pick a five-for and score a ton at Lord's
Also, he is only the fifth player to pick a five-for, ten-for and score a century at Lord's, the other four players on that list are Ian Botham, Keith Miller, Gubby Allen, Stuart Broad.
Speaking about his incredible innings, Woakes later said, "I could have never dreamt of scoring a hundred in my comeback test and yes that feeling of raising your bat and getting standing ovation at the Lord's. It's like a boy who dreams. I am short of words but it was a special day for me. "
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
First Published: August 12, 2018, 9:09 AM IST