In Numbers: Chris Woakes Proves to be the Lord at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
In Numbers: Chris Woakes Proves to be the Lord at Lord's

Chris Woakes in action at Lord's. (AFP)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes put up a stunning show with both bat and bat as he helped hosts reach a commanding position against India on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's.

After a scintillating display with the ball, where he ended with figures of 2/19 and could have picked more had he not been let down by the fielders, Woakes scored an unbeaten 120 with the bat - which was also his maiden Test century.

Woakes seems to love playing at Lord's as he has achieved many of his career firsts on this ground.

First Test fifty: at Lords: 66 v SL in 2016
First Test ton: at Lord’s v IND TODAY
First 5 wicket haul: 6/70 v PAK, 2016
First 10 wicket haul: 11/102 v PAK, 2016

The numbers speak for themselves and Woakes' average at Lord's is significantly better than any other venue.

He has become only the ninth player to pick a five-for and score a ton at Lord's

Also, he is only the fifth player to pick a five-for, ten-for and score a century at Lord's, the other four players on that list are Ian Botham, Keith Miller, Gubby Allen, Stuart Broad.

Speaking about his incredible innings, Woakes later said, "I could have never dreamt of scoring a hundred in my comeback test and yes that feeling of raising your bat and getting standing ovation at the Lord's. It's like a boy who dreams. I am short of words but it was a special day for me. "

First Published: August 12, 2018, 9:09 AM IST
