India vs England: In Numbers – India’s Dismal Record at Birmingham, Cook’s Favourite Hunting Ground

Loading...
Not only against India but England enjoy a very positive record at Edgbaston against all oppositions. In their last 10 outings since 2005, England have won seven matches, lost just once while two matches were drawn.
And their most experienced player, opener Alastair Cook, appears to love batting at the venue — especially against India. Cook is the all-time leading run-getter at Edgbaston and his top-score in Tests (294) also came against India at this venue in 2011.
Indian batsman, on the other hand, will be wary of the pace threat put forward by the home side, who house one of the most experienced bowling line-ups in the world. England will be buoyed by the fact that James Anderson and Stuart Broad are expected to start in the match and their presence could help the team in continuing the impressive record of the home pacers in comparison to that of the away pacers at this venue.
But the Indian team will take heart from the fact that they have arguably the best spinners in the world on their roster. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin take the third and the fifth spots respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings, while looking at his performances in the recently-concluded T20I and ODI series respectively, Kuldeep Yadav could come into the mix. In the last five matches at this venue, the away spinners have done better than their English counterparts, one stat that will be a confidence booster for the Indian team management.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
alastair cookBirminghamcookEdgbastonEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018KohliRavichandran AshwinRavindra Jadejavirat kohli
First Published: July 30, 2018, 1:36 PM IST