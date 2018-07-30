Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England: In Numbers – India’s Dismal Record at Birmingham, Cook’s Favourite Hunting Ground

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 30, 2018, 2:06 PM IST
India vs England: In Numbers – India’s Dismal Record at Birmingham, Cook’s Favourite Hunting Ground

File image of Virat Kohli celebrating with the players. (Getty Image)

Loading...
India start their five-Test series in England at a venue where they have historically struggled. Of the six matches against England at Edgbaston so far and the visitors have failed to taste victory in even one. The hosts have completely dismantled India in five of the six matches at this venue while one Test was drawn in 1986. Also, England's biggest win here — in terms of runs — came against India when they trounced MS Dhoni-led team by an innings and 242 runs in 2011. India didn’t play at Edgbaston on their last tour in 2014.

eng test new

Not only against India but England enjoy a very positive record at Edgbaston against all oppositions. In their last 10 outings since 2005, England have won seven matches, lost just once while two matches were drawn.

And their most experienced player, opener Alastair Cook, appears to love batting at the venue — especially against India. Cook is the all-time leading run-getter at Edgbaston and his top-score in Tests (294) also came against India at this venue in 2011.

Cook record newest

Indian batsman, on the other hand, will be wary of the pace threat put forward by the home side, who house one of the most experienced bowling line-ups in the world. England will be buoyed by the fact that James Anderson and Stuart Broad are expected to start in the match and their presence could help the team in continuing the impressive record of the home pacers in comparison to that of the away pacers at this venue.

pacers stat new

But the Indian team will take heart from the fact that they have arguably the best spinners in the world on their roster. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin take the third and the fifth spots respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings, while looking at his performances in the recently-concluded T20I and ODI series respectively, Kuldeep Yadav could come into the mix. In the last five matches at this venue, the away spinners have done better than their English counterparts, one stat that will be a confidence booster for the Indian team management.

spinners india new

Related Story

Also Watch

alastair cookBirminghamcookEdgbastonEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018KohliRavichandran AshwinRavindra Jadejavirat kohli
First Published: July 30, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...