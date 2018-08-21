In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton

Loading...
Expectedly, Kohli continues to make rapid strides in the record books. He turns 30 later this year and is third on the list of players with most tons before reaching that age, with a chance to add a few more before he gets there.
With 23 hundreds and 17 half-centuries to his name, Kohli is also high up on the list of players with the best conversion rate in Test history.
At the age of 29, Kohli doesn’t have the same number of hundreds or runs as the great Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted of course at 16, but he does shade the master in the average column, if only by a small margin.
And since we are on the Tendulkar comparison, here is how the pair match up after 23 Test hundreds apiece.
Quite clearly, the ghosts of 2014, when Kohli had a wretched tour of England, have been well and truly buried. And with a couple of Tests still to go, the Indian captain could leave English shores with even more records to his name.
First Published: August 21, 2018, 9:10 AM IST