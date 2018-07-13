In Statistics: Odds Against England With Series at Stake

The hosts looked clueless against the Indian spinners and especially Kuldeep Yadav - who had tormented them in the T20I series as well. In fact, the Indian spin pair of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the key factor in India's dominance so far as they have totally outperformed their English counterparts- Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.
Rashid and Ali have been key figures in England’s bowling attack. Rashid since the start of 2017 has picked up 57 wickets in 34 ODIs. Ali in the same period has picked up 30 wickets. However, against India they have proven to be completely ineffective. They ended with figures of 1/62 and 1/60 respectively in the first ODI and failed to trouble the Indian batsmen.
Yadav and Chahal on the other end kept the English batsmen under the pump, bowling well in partnerships. Chahal might have ended with figures of 1/51 but he played a key role as he kept things tight from his end and did not give away any easy runs. Chahal conceded only four boundaries and bowled 23 dot balls. Kuldeep didn't concede a single boundary and bowled 38 dot balls.
For England, Ali bowled just 18 dot balls, conceding four boundaries and two maximums. Rashid bowled 25 dot balls but conceded six boundaries and one six.
The action will now shift to Lord's where England have to win to keep the series alive. However, England don’t have the best record here, winning only 44.23% of their matches they have played at this venue.
England have the lowest win rate at this venue among other domestic venues where they have played in a minimum of 30 matches.
England have lost three out of their last five matches at this venue, winning only two matches out of which one win came against Ireland back in 2017.
The odds are indeed heavily stacked against the hosts and they will have to play out of their skins if they are to keep the series alive going into the third ODI at Leeds.
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
First Published: July 13, 2018, 9:18 PM IST