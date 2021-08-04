India vs England: India Should ‘Go Home’ If they are Unable to beat this England Side - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is always available to take a jibe or throw shade at the opposition teams from time and time.He fully understands that his comments could trigger the mindsets of many. Talking mind games with India, Vaughan has stated that if the Virat Kohli-led Team India are unable to defeat ‘this’ England side, they should ‘go home’. Since 2007, India have been unable to win a Test series on England soil, losing the 2011 series 0-4, the 2014 series 1-3 and 2018 series 1-4.

Vaughan told Cricbuzz that his comments will place India under ‘immense pressure’ as if they are unable to beat a depleted England side after back-to-back series win in Australia and even making tothe World Test Championships Final, they should simply ‘go home’.Vaughan reminded India that England are playing without start players Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer and at the back, New Zealand recently hammered England in a two-match Test series.

Vaughan felt that this is the opportunity for India to pounce on the hosts and make the most of the chances as England are currently not on their strong side. While the top order is not yet solid with Dom Sibley and Zac Crawley unable to leave their mark, England were handed a major blow after all-rounderStokes decided to take an indefinite break citing mental health issues. Due to injuries, Archer and Woakes have been ruled out from the series as well.

Surprisingly, Vaughan changed his tone and praised the Indian side. The former England skipper feels that the current Indian side have achieved ‘pretty much everything’ over the years.“There is only one team that I look at the moment that can win all round the world, and that is India,” said Vaughan.

India face England in the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The last time the visitors played at the venue, the Kohli-led side thrashed England by 203 runs, successfully breaching the fortress after ages. India ran riot as Kohli notched up his 23rd Test century at Nottingham, followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya claiming fifers in India’s memorable win over England.

