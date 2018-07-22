India vs England: Indian Batting Firing is Key to Winning Test Series, Says Sourav Ganguly

India won the T20 series quite convincingly only to be outplayed by the hosts in the ODI series.
"You have to score 400 runs in an innings in Test cricket in order to be competitive. If they get 400 runs in the first innings, they will win," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens on Saturday.
The fifth-ranked Test side England have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won as top-ranked India would fancy their chances.
"India will have a chance. They are a good side, if they bat well, they will do well in England. They can win the test series. India have got a big chance of winning."
World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni drew a lot of flak for his slow-paced innings in India's second and third ODIs against England as his retirement rumors did the rounds.
Ganguly hoped that Dhoni will soon be back among runs when India play the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
"I am sure he will get back to scoring runs. Whatever he does, it's his decision," he said.
Also Watch
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Ajinkya RahaneCheteshwar Pujaraengland vs india 2018India vs Englandkl rahulrohit sharmashikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: July 22, 2018, 8:08 AM IST