India vs England: Indian Batting Firing is Key to Winning Test Series, Says Sourav Ganguly

PTI | Updated: July 22, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)

Kolkata: Former captain Sourav Ganguly feels that batsmen will hold key to India's chances in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

India won the T20 series quite convincingly only to be outplayed by the hosts in the ODI series.

"You have to score 400 runs in an innings in Test cricket in order to be competitive. If they get 400 runs in the first innings, they will win," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Test side England have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won as top-ranked India would fancy their chances.

"India will have a chance. They are a good side, if they bat well, they will do well in England. They can win the test series. India have got a big chance of winning."

World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni drew a lot of flak for his slow-paced innings in India's second and third ODIs against England as his retirement rumors did the rounds.

Ganguly hoped that Dhoni will soon be back among runs when India play the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"I am sure he will get back to scoring runs. Whatever he does, it's his decision," he said.

First Published: July 22, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
