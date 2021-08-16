India vs England: Indian Dressing Room Rushes Downstairs to Welcome Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah; WATCH

The whole Indian dressing room rushed downstairs to give a rousing welcome to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as the duo walked in after a splendid stand which almost averted a loss for India at the Mecca of Cricket. Shami was joined by Bumrah in the middle at the score reading: 209/8. By the time Lunch was called, both had added 85 runs for the tenth wicket which made sure India’s lead stretches to 257 runs-enough to secure a draw.

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.What a moment this at Lord’s 👏👏👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/biRa32CDTt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, each and every member of the squad rushed to the long room downstairs, some of them just couldn’t stop giggling. A number of players, including the skipper Virat Kohli himself was shouting from the top of his voice while Mohammed Siraj was seen whistling. Head Coach Ravi Shastri was seen patting the backs of both the players.

Virat Kohli Signals Rishabh Pant to Stop Play; Draws Hilarious Reactions from Fans

Some events that happen on the field are remembered for a very long time. One such incident happened at the Lord’s during the fourth day of the second Test between India and England. During the third session of the day, India was in a spot of bother after having lost three quick wickets — Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.

The team could have lost more if not for a rather animated message by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the balcony, signalling Rishabh Pant to come back to the pavillion. Since then the video has gone viral and many reactions to the same have surfaced online.

