Indian Players Don Black Armbands as Mark of Respect for Wadekar, Vajpayee

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
Indian players were seen wearing black armbands as they took the field at Trent Bridge on the morning of Day 1 of the third Test against England.

The players did so as a mark of respect to former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, both of who passed away on August 15 and August 16 respectively.



Wadekar, who led India to their first away series victory in West Indies and England in 1971, died in Mumbai on August 15 after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

Vajpayee served three terms as the Prime Minister of India: first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and finally, for a full term from 1999 to 2004. He was 94.

Asked to bat first by Joe Root, India reached 82/3 at lunch on the first morning. The visitors got themselves into a healthy position at 60/0 before Chris Woakes' three quick strikes before the interval tipped the session in favour of the home side.

First Published: August 18, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
