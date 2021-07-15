India vs England: India's Warm Up Match from July 20 to Be Live Streamed on Durham YouTube Channel

The Indian team in England will play a three-day warm up match against a select county championship XI from July 20 at Emirates Riverside in Durham, the county side confirmed on Wednesday. The venue will be India’s ‘home for preparations’ this summer, where they’re scheduled to play five Tests against England.

The match will be played ‘strictly behind closed doors’ and will be live streamed via the Durham Cricket YouTube channel.

“Durham Cricket are delighted to announce that Emirates Riverside will host India against a County Championship XI as the tourists prepare for their test series against England later this summer.

“The world number two test side will use Emirates Riverside as a home venue for their preparations this summer, and will get underway with a three-day game against a county select on Tuesday 20 July at 11am. The three day game will see a number of players from the county circuit feature as they go up against the Indian national side.

“Play will get underway at 11am on Tuesday with 90 overs scheduled per day with the game being played strictly behind closed doors," Durham cricket said in a release.

The first Test against England is set to start on August 4 in Trent Bridge. The players are currently returning after a three-week break following the ICC World Test Championship final, which they lost to New Zealand. The players were allowed to tour United Kingdom with their families, and are now set to return to a bio secure environment where they will be tested regularly. The Indian players have also been vaccinated completely, with most receiving their second doses on July 7 and July 9.

However, India received a jolt on Thursday morning when it emerged that a player had tested positive for COVID-19. Indian Express reported that another player too had tested positive, before returning a negative result.

It remains to be seen if and how the latest development affects the rest of the tour.

