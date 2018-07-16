Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England: Ineffective Pace Attack Could Hurt Virat Kohli & Co in the Decider

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 16, 2018, 6:28 PM IST
India vs England: Ineffective Pace Attack Could Hurt Virat Kohli & Co in the Decider

Indian cricket team. (ICC)

New Delhi: The Indian fast bowlers have failed to turn up in the ongoing ODI series in England and if their stats in the first two matches is anything to go by, then Virat Kohli and his troops could be in for a rough ride in the decider as well.

Injury to regular pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the series came as blessing in disguise for Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul, but the duo have failed to live up to the billing in the first two matches. Both Yadav and Kaul were included in the side in the absence of the two stalwarts, based on their performances in the Indian Premier League 2018.

Yadav scalped 20 wickets in 14 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Kaul picked up 21 wickets in 17 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, so far, the duo have failed to replicate that form on the international stage and that remains a cause of concern for the visiting team ahead of the blockbuster decider in Headingley.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya hasn't done great with the ball either and if it weren't for the two wrist-spinners, the series probably wouldn't have gone into the decider to say the least. So far, the series has been the third worst averaging bilateral series for Indian pacers.

bowl avg

In the first two matches, the Indian seamers recorded an economy rate of 6.76 runs per over, which is the worst economy rate for an Indian pace attack in bilateral ODI series in England.

bowl run rate

Overall, against all oppositions, this is also the fifth worst economy rate for Indian seamers in a bilateral series.

bowl overall

The gulf in class between the Indian seamers and spinners have been immense in the series so far. While on one hand, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvnendra Chahal have been taking wickets and controlling the flow of runs at the same time, the Indian pacers haven't been close to their best and that has cost the visitors dearly.

K Yadav - W: 9, ER: 4.6
Y Chahal - W: 2, ER: 4.7
U Yadav - W: 3, ER: 6.7
S Kaul - W: 0, ER: 6.7
H Pandya - W: 1, ER: 6.8

Related Story

Also Watch

Bhuvneshwar KumarEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018england vs india live streamingEngland vs India ODI Seriesjasprit bumrahodi seriessiddarth kaulUmesh Yadavvirat kohli
First Published: July 16, 2018, 6:18 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking