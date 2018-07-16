India vs England: Ineffective Pace Attack Could Hurt Virat Kohli & Co in the Decider

Injury to regular pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the series came as blessing in disguise for Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul, but the duo have failed to live up to the billing in the first two matches. Both Yadav and Kaul were included in the side in the absence of the two stalwarts, based on their performances in the Indian Premier League 2018.
Yadav scalped 20 wickets in 14 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Kaul picked up 21 wickets in 17 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, so far, the duo have failed to replicate that form on the international stage and that remains a cause of concern for the visiting team ahead of the blockbuster decider in Headingley.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya hasn't done great with the ball either and if it weren't for the two wrist-spinners, the series probably wouldn't have gone into the decider to say the least. So far, the series has been the third worst averaging bilateral series for Indian pacers.
In the first two matches, the Indian seamers recorded an economy rate of 6.76 runs per over, which is the worst economy rate for an Indian pace attack in bilateral ODI series in England.
Overall, against all oppositions, this is also the fifth worst economy rate for Indian seamers in a bilateral series.
The gulf in class between the Indian seamers and spinners have been immense in the series so far. While on one hand, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvnendra Chahal have been taking wickets and controlling the flow of runs at the same time, the Indian pacers haven't been close to their best and that has cost the visitors dearly.
K Yadav - W: 9, ER: 4.6
Y Chahal - W: 2, ER: 4.7
U Yadav - W: 3, ER: 6.7
S Kaul - W: 0, ER: 6.7
H Pandya - W: 1, ER: 6.8
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Bhuvneshwar KumarEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018england vs india live streamingEngland vs India ODI Seriesjasprit bumrahodi seriessiddarth kaulUmesh Yadavvirat kohli
First Published: July 16, 2018, 6:18 PM IST